LA Tourism sees India in top 5 mkts

LA Tourism sees India in top 5 mkts2 min read . Updated: 03 Mar 2023, 11:57 PM IST
- Chief executive Adam Burke, on his first visit to India since setting up the LA Tourism office in Mumbai in 2019, is hopeful that India will rank among the top five source countries for inbound travellers in the next three years.
Los Angeles (LA) Tourism, the non-profit sales and marketing organization of the west coast city in the US, expects to welcome 110,000 visitors from India this year, a sharp increase from 80,000 in 2022. However, it will be only in 2024 when the figure is expected to top the pre-covid record of 130,000 in 2019.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×