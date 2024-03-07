Active Stocks
Thu Mar 07 2024 10:02:15
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 156.40 3.34%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,194.75 0.08%
  1. Mahindra & Mahindra share price
  2. 1,899.90 -3.49%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,027.95 1.02%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 789.30 0.67%
Business News/ News / Laapataa Ladies: Now book tickets for 100 tomorrow to mark International Women's Day
BackBack

Laapataa Ladies: Now book tickets for ₹100 tomorrow to mark International Women's Day

Written By Fareha Naaz

Laapataa Ladies tickets will be available for ₹100 on the occasion of International Women's Day.

Laapataa Ladies tickets will be available for ₹100 on the occasion of International Women's Day. (Screengrab from YouTube/T-Series)Premium
Laapataa Ladies tickets will be available for 100 on the occasion of International Women's Day. (Screengrab from YouTube/T-Series)

Laapataa Ladies tickets will be available for 100 on the occasion of International Women's Day that is celebrated on March 8 every year.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a social media post on X (formerly Twitter) stated, ‘LAAPATAA LADIES’: TICKETS AT 100/- ON WOMEN’S DAY… Celebrate the spirit of #InternationalWomensDay [#IWD] with an exclusive offer from #JioStudios and Aamir Khan Productions.

Also read: Laapataa Ladies Box Office Collection Day 5: Kiran Rao’s movie earns 7 crore worldwide

On 8 March 2024, grab tickets for #KiranRao’s #LaapataaLadies at just 100/-… A special treat for all to experience the most loved film of the year… Book your tickets now.

Also read: Laapataa Ladies Premiere: Kiran Rao's film wins praise; Kajol finds movie ‘super cool’

Jio Studios in collaboration with bookmyshow on its Instagram handle posted, “Special offer to watch our #LaapataaLadies with your ladies now in your near cinemas, to aa rahe hai naa aap?"

Also read: From Dhadak to Roohi, Janhvi Kapoor's movies with highest box office earnings

Laaptaa Ladies Box office collection Day 6: Kiran Rao’s latest Bollywood directorial, Laaptaa Ladies, earned 53 lakh net at the domestic Box Office on Wednesday, March 6. According to industry tracker sacnilk, the film earned 75 lakh on its release day, March 1. During its six-day run in theatres the film msanaged to mint 5.48 crore net.

Also read: From Kannada crime mystery ‘Jog 101’ to Hindi horror thriller ‘Shaitaan’, here is a list of movie releases this week

During its first weekend the Jio Studios production raked in 3.15 crore net with its Saturday and Sunday's earnings being 1.45 crore net and 1.7 crore net respectively.

Also read: OTT, theatres releases this week: From Article 370 to Poacher, films and series to watch

The film produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao and Jyoti Deshpande managed to rake in 7.75 crore globally with 5.8 crore gross from the domestic box office and 1.95 crore from overseas collection. The movie features Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam and Ravi Kishan in main roles.

The film had 11.23 percent overall Hindi occupancy on Wednesday. After having its world premiere as Lost Ladies at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on September 8, the movie was released theatrically across India on March 1.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 07 Mar 2024, 10:03 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App