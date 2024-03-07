Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / Laapataa Ladies: Now book tickets for 100 tomorrow to mark International Women's Day

Laapataa Ladies: Now book tickets for 100 tomorrow to mark International Women's Day

Written By Fareha Naaz

Laapataa Ladies tickets will be available for 100 on the occasion of International Women's Day.

Laapataa Ladies tickets will be available for 100 on the occasion of International Women's Day.

Laapataa Ladies tickets will be available for 100 on the occasion of International Women's Day that is celebrated on March 8 every year.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a social media post on X (formerly Twitter) stated, ‘LAAPATAA LADIES’: TICKETS AT 100/- ON WOMEN’S DAY… Celebrate the spirit of #InternationalWomensDay [#IWD] with an exclusive offer from #JioStudios and Aamir Khan Productions.

Also read: Laapataa Ladies Box Office Collection Day 5: Kiran Rao’s movie earns 7 crore worldwide

On 8 March 2024, grab tickets for #KiranRao’s #LaapataaLadies at just 100/-… A special treat for all to experience the most loved film of the year… Book your tickets now.

Also read: Laapataa Ladies Premiere: Kiran Rao's film wins praise; Kajol finds movie ‘super cool’

Jio Studios in collaboration with bookmyshow on its Instagram handle posted, “Special offer to watch our #LaapataaLadies with your ladies now in your near cinemas, to aa rahe hai naa aap?"

Also read: From Dhadak to Roohi, Janhvi Kapoor's movies with highest box office earnings

Laaptaa Ladies Box office collection Day 6: Kiran Rao’s latest Bollywood directorial, Laaptaa Ladies, earned 53 lakh net at the domestic Box Office on Wednesday, March 6. According to industry tracker sacnilk, the film earned 75 lakh on its release day, March 1. During its six-day run in theatres the film msanaged to mint 5.48 crore net.

Also read: From Kannada crime mystery ‘Jog 101’ to Hindi horror thriller ‘Shaitaan’, here is a list of movie releases this week

During its first weekend the Jio Studios production raked in 3.15 crore net with its Saturday and Sunday's earnings being 1.45 crore net and 1.7 crore net respectively.

Also read: OTT, theatres releases this week: From Article 370 to Poacher, films and series to watch

The film produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao and Jyoti Deshpande managed to rake in 7.75 crore globally with 5.8 crore gross from the domestic box office and 1.95 crore from overseas collection. The movie features Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam and Ravi Kishan in main roles.

The film had 11.23 percent overall Hindi occupancy on Wednesday. After having its world premiere as Lost Ladies at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on September 8, the movie was released theatrically across India on March 1.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.