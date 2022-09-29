Maharashtra man misses flight due to wrong date on Covid report, lab asked to pay ₹15,0001 min read . 02:41 PM IST
- A lab was ordered to pay ₹15,000 to a man who missed his flight to Dubai due to the wrong date on his Covid test report
A diagnostic lab was ordered to pay ₹15,000 to a man who missed his flight due to the wrong date on his Covid-19 test report. The diagnostic lab has been directed to pay ₹15,000 by the Thane District Consumer Complaints Redressal Commission.
A diagnostic lab was ordered to pay ₹15,000 to a man who missed his flight due to the wrong date on his Covid-19 test report. The diagnostic lab has been directed to pay ₹15,000 by the Thane District Consumer Complaints Redressal Commission.
The man, his wife and child were travelling to Dubai in December 2020 but missed their flight due to the wrong date on the man’s Covid-19 test certificate.
The man, his wife and child were travelling to Dubai in December 2020 but missed their flight due to the wrong date on the man’s Covid-19 test certificate.
As per the rules at the time, the family had taken a Covid-19 test within 72 hours of departure for a negative certificate, essential for travel.
As per the rules at the time, the family had taken a Covid-19 test within 72 hours of departure for a negative certificate, essential for travel.
While the date on the certificate was November 29 for his wife and child, the date on his document was erroneously put as November 28, due to which he was not allowed to board the flight.
While the date on the certificate was November 29 for his wife and child, the date on his document was erroneously put as November 28, due to which he was not allowed to board the flight.
When the lab was approached over the error, it refused to pay his ticket amount. The man then approached the TDCCRC with a complaint under the Consumer Protection Act for "deficiency in service and unfair trade parctice", an official said.
When the lab was approached over the error, it refused to pay his ticket amount. The man then approached the TDCCRC with a complaint under the Consumer Protection Act for "deficiency in service and unfair trade parctice", an official said.
Commission president VC Premchandani and member Poonam V Maharshi's compensation order was of September 22, the details of which were made available on Thursday.
Commission president VC Premchandani and member Poonam V Maharshi's compensation order was of September 22, the details of which were made available on Thursday.
(With agency inputs)
(With agency inputs)