Labor Could Be Detroit’s Next Big Disruption

If a strike does happen, one consequence that Americans could feel far from Michigan is a continuation of the vehicle shortages that emptied dealer lots in 2021 and 2022. Inventories have improved this year, but they are still much lower today than they were when GM workers went on strike in 2019. The RAM and Jeep brands are exceptions, so a strike targeting Stellantis specifically—a possibility given the company’s fatter margins and heavier use of temporary workers—might not have much market impact. But a broad strike certainly would.