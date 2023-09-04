Labor Could Be Detroit’s Next Big Disruption
A strike of vehicle assembly workers looks increasingly likely, potentially emptying some dealer lots again after a period of improving supply.
Just when it is becoming easier to find a car, along comes another potential supply shock: a United Auto Workers strike.
Labor Day this year comes at an unusually tense point in relations between U.S. vehicle assemblers and General Motors, Ford and Chrysler-owner Stellantis. The current four-year contract negotiated by the UAW union on behalf of factory employees at the Detroit Three expires on Sept. 14.
The two sides seem far from agreeing on a new contract. Ford on Thursday published the terms of its offer, including a 9% wage increase over the four years. The UAW is asking for a 46% increase. Its plain-speaking president, Shaun Fain, responded in a Facebook address to members that Ford’s wage proposal “insults our very worth."
And Ford is the most union-friendly of the Detroit Three. Although it trails GM in terms of U.S. market share, it assembles more vehicles locally. Its reputation for having a softer touch extends to Canada, where the Unifor union last week picked Ford as its potential target for pattern bargaining, ahead of the expiration of its own contract with the Detroit Three on Sept. 18.
While Fain didn’t like Ford’s offer, he accused GM and Stellantis of “refusal to bargain in good faith" and said the UAW had filed a legal complaint against them. Stellantis called the action frivolous and GM said it was “an insult to the bargaining committees."
Even allowing for the theatrics of an all-but-public negotiation, none of this bodes well so close to the deadline. If no agreement comes, Fain has said the union will call a strike, potentially at all three companies. A recent vote authorized it to do so with 97% of members voting in favor.
With good reasons to dig in on both sides, it was always going to be a tough negotiation.
For workers, the recent spike in inflation eroded real pay even as higher vehicle prices padded the bottom lines of manufacturers. The existing contract is also riddled with concessions, such as a lower-pay employment tier, that date from Detroit’s dog years at the start of the century. After a decade of healthy profits, the union wants to nix them.
Meanwhile, manufacturers are focused on the gap between their labor costs and those of nonunionized competitors, which any settlement will only widen. The total cost of the average UAW-organized assembly-line worker is $66 an hour, compared with $55 for nonunionized manufacturers such as Toyota, which now accounts for the majority of U.S. car sales, and just $45 for electric-vehicle specialist Tesla.
Detroit profits may also be on a downward trend. The analyst consensus is for GM’s net profit to fall 4% this year and a further 9% in 2024, according to FactSet, as vehicle prices normalize and it sells more low-margin electric vehicles. A generous pay deal would add to the pain.
With so much at stake, a strike seems increasingly likely even if it would benefit nobody. An analysis by consultants at Anderson Economic Group put the cost to the U.S. economy of a 10-day strike affecting all three manufacturers at $5.6 billion. Four years ago the strike at GM dragged out for six weeks.
If a strike does happen, one consequence that Americans could feel far from Michigan is a continuation of the vehicle shortages that emptied dealer lots in 2021 and 2022. Inventories have improved this year, but they are still much lower today than they were when GM workers went on strike in 2019. The RAM and Jeep brands are exceptions, so a strike targeting Stellantis specifically—a possibility given the company’s fatter margins and heavier use of temporary workers—might not have much market impact. But a broad strike certainly would.
Of course, tighter supply could also have the perverse effect of propping up vehicle margins at today’s unusually high levels, at least for Detroit specialties such as pickup trucks and large sport-utility vehicles that face less nonunionized competition. When will the auto industry get back to normal after the pandemic? The answer always seems to be not yet.
Write to Stephen Wilmot at stephen.wilmot@wsj.com