Labor Day 2025: Why do Americans celebrate it? How often is it on September 1?

Americans are geared up to mark the Labor Day weekend, with several people trying to use this time off to embark on a family vacation with their loved ones. This unofficially marks an end to the summer.

In the US, the federal holiday is marked on the first Monday of September every year. On this occasion, people come together to honor and celebrate America's labor movement and its multiple achievements.

All government offices, including state, local as well as federal, remain out of service, while schools are closed on Labor Day.

This year, several families are planning last-minute vacations, keeping in mind the three-day weekend, USA Today reported.

Labor Day 2025: When is it? Labor Day is being observed on Monday, September 1, this time.

As per The Providence Journal, the next time the federal holiday will be marked this early (on September 1) will be in 2031.

It usually falls anywhere between September 1 and September 7, since it is observed on the first Monday in the month.

Here's when people in the United States will celebrate Labor Day in the coming years:

Labor Day 2026: September 7

Labor Day 2027: September 6

Labor Day 2028: September 4

Labor Day 2029: September 3

Labor Day 2030: September 2

Labor Day 2031: September 1

Labor Day 2025: Why do Americans observe it? The history behind the celebrations of this major day is deeply rooted in the labor movement from the 19th century.

It came into existence during a time when workers in America had to deal with low wages as well as unsafe working conditions, besides facing long hours.

During the Industrial Revolution, several labor unions, along with activists, came out on the streets and even advocated for workers to be treated in better conditions, as per USA Today.

According to History.com, this is when the idea of establishing a day, which remains dedicated towards the members of trade and labor unions, came up.

The US Department of Labor records highlight how American Federation of Labor co-founder Peter J. McGuire was the first person to come up with his idea in 1882.

Meanwhile, several researchers mention that machinist Matthew Maguire also came up with a similar proposal in 1882. At that time, he used to serve as the secretary of the Central Labor Union in New York.

The US Department of Labor suggests that the first celebrations were held in New York City in 1882, when about 10,000 workers took unpaid time off to participate in a march that started from City Hall and concluded at Union Square.

While New York became the first state to introduce a bill to recognize Labor Day, it was actually passed for the first time in 1887 in Oregon. It was later adopted by as many as 32 states by 1894.

