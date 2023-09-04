comScore
Labour Day, celebrated on the first Monday in September in the United States and Canada, is a holiday dedicated to honouring workers and acknowledging their contributions to society. This year it will be celebrated today, September 4. In many other countries including India, Labour Day is observed in May.

History

The history of this holiday can be traced back to the late nineteenth century when labour activists advocated for a federal holiday recognising the invaluable contributions made by workers to the nation's strength, prosperity, and well-being.

According to Britannica, the idea of Labour Day in the United States is often credited to Peter J. McGuire, a prominent union leader who founded the United Brotherhood of Carpenters in 1881. McGuire proposed the concept of a day dedicated to American workers in 1882. 

In 1884, the Knights of Labour passed a resolution designating the first Monday in September as Labour Day. This idea quickly gained momentum, and by the following year, Labour Day celebrations were taking place in several states including Oregon, Colorado, New York, Massachusetts, and New Jersey that followed suit.

First Labour Day

According to US Department of Labor, the very first Labour Day was observed on Tuesday, September 5, 1882, in New York City, in accordance with the plans of the Central Labour Union. Just a year later, on September 5, 1883, the Central Labour Union celebrated its second Labour Day holiday.

Significance

Labour Day stands as a tribute to American workers who have elevated the nation's standard of living and contributed to unparalleled global production. The labour movement brought the country closer to realising its traditional ideals of economic and political democracy.

Celebrations

Labour Day is marked by parades and festivities, mirroring the proposals from the holiday's early advocates including a street parade showcasing "the strength and unity of trade and labour organisations" within the community, followed by a festival for the enjoyment and recreation of workers and their families. Over time, speeches by prominent figures were incorporated into the celebrations, focusing on the economic and civic significance of the holiday. 

Updated: 04 Sep 2023, 06:47 AM IST
