Labour Day 2023: From history, significance to celebrations all you need to know about this day1 min read 04 Sep 2023, 06:47 AM IST
Labour Day: A holiday to honour workers and their contributions to society, celebrated today in the US and Canada.
Labour Day, celebrated on the first Monday in September in the United States and Canada, is a holiday dedicated to honouring workers and acknowledging their contributions to society. This year it will be celebrated today, September 4. In many other countries including India, Labour Day is observed in May.