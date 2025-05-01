Labour Day holiday: Banks, offices, schools, liquor shops - what’s open, what’s closed on May 1

Labour Day, observed on May 1, celebrate labourers and the working class. International Workers' Day or May Day which has its origins in the late 19th-century labour movement honours the contributions and achievements of workers worldwide. Labour Day is a day to recognise and acknowledge the contributions of workers across all sectors.

Advertisement

Are banks open on May 1? Labour Day, which coincides with Maharashtra Day celebrations will be observed as a bank holiday today in the state. However, there are several cities where banks will remain shut on May 1, as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines. Notably, bank holidays vary from state to state, depending on national, regional, and religious festivities.

Also Read | What is Maharashtra Day? Check traffic advisory in Mumbai for May 1 holiday

The cities that will observe a bank holiday on Thursday, May 1, 2025, include Belapur, Bengaluru, Chennai, Guwahati, Hyderabad - Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad - Telangana, Imphal, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, Patna, Raipur and Thiruvananthapuram.

Stock market Since Labour Day coincides with Maharashtra Day, which is among one of the 14 listed trading holidays of the year, the Indian stock exchanges - National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the BSE - will remain closed on Thursday, May 1, 2025.

Advertisement

In the wake of Maharashtra Day state holiday, trading across all segments will remain suspended, including equities, equity derivatives, currency derivatives, and securities lending and borrowing (SLB) segments.

Read More

Schools and government offices On the occasion of Maharashtra Day, schools and government offices will remain closed on May 1 in the state. Meanwhile, many schools and government offices across India will also remain closed on Labour Day, as it is observed as a public holiday in several states.

Liquor shops Liquor shops across Maharashtra will remain closed on May 1, as Maharashtra Day is observed as a dray day when sale of alcohol is prohibited.