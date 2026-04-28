Labour ministry issues nationwide heatwave advisory to protect workers

New Delhi: With temperatures soaring and heatwaves intensifying nationwide, the ministry of labour & employment has ordered all states and union territories to protect workers. The advisory calls for urgent safety measures, particularly for those in outdoor and physically demanding roles. The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has also stepped in, asking states to act in advance to protect vulnerable populations from extreme heat.

On 27 April, maximum day temperatures ranged between 40°C and 46°C across most parts of the country, barring the western Himalayan region, northeast Bihar, and parts of the Northeast, where it remained below 36°C. The highest temperature was 47.6°C, recorded in Banda in eastern Uttar Pradesh.

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Day temperatures were markedly above normal (more than 5°C higher) across many parts of Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and east Madhya Pradesh, with isolated spikes in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Tamil Nadu. Day temperatures were appreciably above normal (3-5°C higher) across Haryana, Delhi, west Rajasthan and parts of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Odisha, Telangana and coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Co-ordinated approach The labour ministry's advisory urged states and union territories to adopt a coordinated, multi-sectoral approach, directing employers to implement immediate safety measures such as rescheduling work hours and providing drinking water. It also called for setting up cooling areas, providing emergency ice packs and heat illness prevention materials, and conducting regular health check-ups in coordination with state health departments.

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“Factory and mine managements have been asked to allow flexibility in work schedules, including slowing the pace of work during peak heat hours and deploying additional workers where continuous operations are unavoidable, while ensuring proper ventilation and cooling facilities,” the ministry said.

The advisory places special emphasis on protecting the most vulnerable—including construction and brick kiln workers, daily wage earners, and casual labourers. To ensure these groups are reached, states have been advised to run awareness campaigns at labour hubs (chowks) and public spaces using posters and emergency response instructions.

The ministry also said organizations such as the Directorate General of Training and the National Board for Workers’ Education would conduct training and awareness programmes covering heatwave risks, safe work practices, early identification of heat stress symptoms and first-aid measures.

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Hospitals and dispensaries under the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation and the Directorate General of Labour Welfare have been directed to set up dedicated help desks for heatstroke patients and maintain adequate stocks of oral rehydration solution, ice packs and related materials.

Enforcement agencies including the chief labour commissioner and the directorate general of mines safety have been tasked with monitoring compliance with safety norms related to working conditions, drinking water, ventilation and periodic health check-ups. EPFO and National Career Service centres have also been instructed to ensure proper cooling and drinking-water arrangements during camps and outreach activities.

The labour ministry has also asked states and its affiliated organisations for fortnightly status reports on the steps taken, highlighting that timely preventive action and close monitoring would be critical to protecting workers during the peak summer months.

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Suchita Dutta, executive director, Indian Staffing Federation (ISF), said, “As the apex body for the flexi-staffing industry, ISF views these measures, including flexible working hours, enhanced ventilation, and dedicated healthcare help desks as essential pillars for maintaining industrial productivity while ensuring worker safety.” By prioritizing the health of workers, the ministry is not only safeguarding lives but also ensuring the long-term resilience of the Indian economy, Dutta added.

NHRC’s plea Separately, in its communication to chief secretaries of 21 states and Delhi, the NHRC highlighted the increasing frequency, duration and intensity of heatwaves and their disproportionate impact on marginalized and economically weaker sections, outdoor workers and the homeless. It noted that the elderly, children and infants are particularly vulnerable, while extreme heat also raises risks of livelihood loss and fires.

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Citing data from the National Crime Records Bureau, the commission said 3,712 deaths due to heat or sunstroke were reported across the country between 2019 and 2023. It urged states to ensure effective implementation of relief measures in line with existing standard operating procedures and guidelines issued by the National Disaster Management Authority to minimise casualties.