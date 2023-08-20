Ladakh: Rahul Gandhi on a bike ride from Leh to Pangong Lake on the eve of Rajiv Gandhi's birth anniversary| In pics

8 Photos . Updated: 20 Aug 2023, 07:41 AM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi embarked on a motorcy... moreCongress leader Rahul Gandhi embarked on a motorcycle journey from Leh to Pangong Lake in the Union Territory of Ladakh on the eve of his father Rajiv Gandhi's birth anniversary. He covered more than 130 km on his bike ride and stayed overnight at Pangong Lake.

4/8Rahul Gandhi shared images of his motorcycle expedition on social media, along with a caption stating, ‘On our way to Pangong Lake, which my father used to say is one of the most beautiful places in the world.’ (PTI)

7/8Congress leader Rahul Gandhi embarks on a motorcycle journey to Pangong Tso Lake in Ladakh on Saturday. During his motorcycle journey covering more than 130 km, Rahul Gandhi planned to stay overnight at Pangong Lake. (Rahul Gandhi Instagram)