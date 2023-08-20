comScore
Business News/ News / Ladakh: Rahul Gandhi on a bike ride from Leh to Pangong Lake on the eve of Rajiv Gandhi's birth anniversary| In pics

Ladakh: Rahul Gandhi on a bike ride from Leh to Pangong Lake on the eve of Rajiv Gandhi's birth anniversary| In pics

8 Photos . Updated: 20 Aug 2023, 07:41 AM IST Edited By Fareha Naaz

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi embarked on a motorcy... more

Rahul Gandhi getting ready to embark on a motorcycle journey to Pangong Tso Lake in Ladakh on Saturday. (ANI Pic Service )
1/8Rahul Gandhi getting ready to embark on a motorcycle journey to Pangong Tso Lake in Ladakh on Saturday. (ANI Pic Service )
Rahul Gandhi getting ready to embark on a motorcycle journey to Pangong Tso Lake in Ladakh on Saturday. (HT_PRINT)
2/8Rahul Gandhi getting ready to embark on a motorcycle journey to Pangong Tso Lake in Ladakh on Saturday. (HT_PRINT)
Rahul Gandhi heading to embark on a motorcycle journey to Pangong Tso Lake in Ladakh on Saturday. (PTI)
3/8Rahul Gandhi heading to embark on a motorcycle journey to Pangong Tso Lake in Ladakh on Saturday. (PTI)
Rahul Gandhi shared images of his motorcycle expedition on social media, along with a caption stating, ‘On our way to Pangong Lake, which my father used to say is one of the most beautiful places in the world.’  (PTI)
4/8Rahul Gandhi shared images of his motorcycle expedition on social media, along with a caption stating, ‘On our way to Pangong Lake, which my father used to say is one of the most beautiful places in the world.’  (PTI)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi embarks on a bike ride to Pangong Tso Lake in Ladakh on August 19. (Rahul Gandhi Instagram)
5/8Congress leader Rahul Gandhi embarks on a bike ride to Pangong Tso Lake in Ladakh on August 19. (Rahul Gandhi Instagram)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi embarks on a motorcycle journey to Pangong Tso Lake in Ladakh on Saturday.  (Rahul Gandhi Instagram)
6/8Congress leader Rahul Gandhi embarks on a motorcycle journey to Pangong Tso Lake in Ladakh on Saturday.  (Rahul Gandhi Instagram)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi embarks on a motorcycle journey to Pangong Tso Lake in Ladakh on Saturday. During his motorcycle journey covering more than 130 km, Rahul Gandhi planned to stay overnight at Pangong Lake. (Rahul Gandhi Instagram)
7/8Congress leader Rahul Gandhi embarks on a motorcycle journey to Pangong Tso Lake in Ladakh on Saturday. During his motorcycle journey covering more than 130 km, Rahul Gandhi planned to stay overnight at Pangong Lake. (Rahul Gandhi Instagram)
Rahul Gandhi is currently on a tour of Ladakh, marking his first visit to the region since it was designated a Union territory in August 2019, following the reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir. The revocation of Article 370 of the Constitution also led to the loss of special status for the former state of Jammu and Kashmir. (Rahul Gandhi Instagram)
8/8Rahul Gandhi is currently on a tour of Ladakh, marking his first visit to the region since it was designated a Union territory in August 2019, following the reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir. The revocation of Article 370 of the Constitution also led to the loss of special status for the former state of Jammu and Kashmir. (Rahul Gandhi Instagram)
