Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed “heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families" of the five Army jawans, including a junior commissioned officer, who were swept away in the flash floods in Ladakh while crossing a river in a tank. The Army jawans were onboard T-72 tank when it sank due to increase in water level of Shyok river near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Nyoma-Chushul area in Ladakh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

One Army personnel has been rescued by the search is going on for four others, defence officials have said.

“On 28 June, 2024 night, while de-inducting from a military training activity, an Army tank got stuck in the Shyok River, near Saser Brangsa, eastern Ladakh due to sudden increase in the water level. Rescue teams rushed to the location, however, due to high current and water levels, the rescue mission didn't succeed and the tank crew lost their lives," Army PRO said in a statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Indian Army regrets loss of five brave personnel while being operationally deployed in eastern Ladakh. Rescue operations are underway," it said.

Rajnath Singh condoled the loss of lives and said, “Deeply saddened at the loss of lives of five of our brave Indian Army soldiers in an unfortunate accident while getting the tank across a river in Ladakh. We will never forget exemplary service of our gallant soldiers to the nation. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. The nation stands firm with them during this hour of grief."

Mallikarjun Kharge said he was deeply distressed over the tank accident in Ladakh and paid tribute to the deceased soldiers. “In this hour of grief, the nation stands together in saluting the exemplary service of our valiant soldiers," he said on X. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Deeply distressed at the loss of lives of 5 Indian Army bravehearts, including a JCO, while getting a T-72 tank across a river in Ladakh," the Congress chief said.

Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu said he was praying for the safety and well-being of our brave soldiers. In a post on X, Pema Khandu said, “Deeply disturbed to learn that a T-72 tank with five soldiers has been swept away by flash floods near the Line of Actual Control in the Nyoma-Chusul area of Ladakh. Praying for the safety and well-being of our brave soldiers."

