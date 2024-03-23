Rose Hanbury's lawyers send notice to The Late Show's Stephen Colbert for fuelling 'Prince William affair’ rumours
Rose Hanbury's legal team has taken action against ‘The Late Show’ host Stephen Colbert for making jokes about her fuelling rumour about her affair with Prince William. The British model's team has termed the rumours as completely false
Kate Middleton's long disappearance opened Pandora's box of rumours, speculations and conspiracy theories about the Prince and Princess of Wales. One such rumour of Prince William's affair with Rose Hanbury has landed American TV show host Stephen Colbert in trouble. The British model Hanbury's legal team sent a notice to Colbert for making jokes about her linked to Prince William, reported In Touch.