Kate Middleton's long disappearance opened Pandora's box of rumours, speculations and conspiracy theories about the Prince and Princess of Wales. One such rumour of Prince William's affair with Rose Hanbury has landed American TV show host Stephen Colbert in trouble. The British model Hanbury's legal team sent a notice to Colbert for making jokes about her linked to Prince William, reported In Touch.

The rumour about Prince William and Rose Hanbury found its way into “the mainstream media" after another “joke was made about it on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," lawyers for Rose Hanbury told In Touch.

Confirming that the allegations made on Rose Hanbury are completely false, the legal team told In Touch that they have written to CBS and various other media organisations to confirm that the allegation is false. The development has come at a time when social media, in newspapers and even some U.S. talk shows are mushrooming with gossip about Princess of Wales.

Amid heightened curiosity about her whereabouts, Kate Middleton 22 March spoke about her battle with cancer. In a video message, she said that she is receiving treatment for cancer, following abdominal surgery in January, reported news agency AP.

In January, Kate Middleton underwent an abdominal surgery and the Kensington Palace revealed that Kate was recovering from a planned operation. At the time, officials said her condition wasn't cancerous but did not specify what kind of surgery, saying only that it was successful.

In her latest video announcement, Kate said, “Tests after the operation found cancer had been present," and that she was in the early stages of treatment. So far, the cancer type and other details related to the disease have not been disclosed. The statement from Kensington Palace said Kate found out about the cancer after post-surgery tests were done.

