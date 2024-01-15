‘Lakshadweep ecologically fragile’: MP says as island sees tourist interest, calls for ‘controlled way of tourism’
Tourists must be managed in Lakshadweep due to its delicate environment, says MP Mohammad Faizal Padippura.
Since Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Lakshadweep and his call to visit the island, the surge to visit the island has grown among the tourists. However, local MP Mohammad Faizal Padippura in an interview with NDTV has said that the amount of tourists must be managed due to the island's delicate environment and said that Lakshadweep is “very sensitive and ecologically very fragile." that has been propped up by a rulebook that lays down the number of tourists the islands can contain each day.