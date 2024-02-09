 Lal Salaam audience review: Check out how social media reacts to Rajinikanth starrer | Mint
Lal Salaam audience review: Check out how social media reacts to Rajinikanth starrer
Lal Salaam audience review: Check out how social media reacts to Rajinikanth starrer

 Livemint , Written By Fareha Naaz

Rajinikanth's Lal Salaam, directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth, is a social drama with a message that revolves around cricket and religion in a village.

Rajinikanth starrer ‘Lal Salaam’ also features Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in key roles. (Twitter)Premium
Rajinikanth starrer ‘Lal Salaam’ also features Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in key roles. (Twitter)

Rajinikanth starrer ‘Lal Salaam’, coupled with the directorial skills of daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth, is set to be a mega hit at the Box Office, whose story revolves around cricket and religion and how people in a village politicise a popular sport.

The film also features Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in key roles. Lal Salaam is a social drama with a message, and Aishwarya Rajinikanth is making a comeback through the movie after eight years.

Vishnu Vishal plays the role of Thiru, Rajinikanth plays the role of Moideen bhai while Vikranth plays the role of Moideen bhai's son, Shamsuddin. The story revolves around Thiru and Moideen bhai’s son Shamsuddin who have been rivals since they were kids. Their rivalry could be felt even at the cricket field in their village.

Film trade analyst Monobala Vijayabalan called the movie a ‘Blockbuster’ in a social media post.

Netizens strongly reacted to megastar Rajinikanth's movie with praise and memes. Let's have a look at a few of them.

One social media user reacted, “1st Half done - Block Buster @ash_rajinikanth adapted Vetrimaaran style of film-making ; directed Ther Tiruvizha episode beautifully. Hardly 20mins screen-space for @rajinikanth. In entire 1st half.."

Another user stated, “ Humanity should defeat religion. Second half was disappointing in recent movies But #LalSalaam scores better post interval . Climax was hard .Winner." Third user responding with a meme said, “#LalSalaam - emotional drama. Started decent with the entire first half on diff problems with the 2nd finishing well. Casting V&V specifically thambi ramaiah & senthil. Thalaivar & Bhai holded it well except for 1 or 2 scenes well written & directed. Decent watch."

Another user remarked, "It’s a wrap. Brilliant second half with fantastic performances, fire dialogues and execution. A powerful message and those dialogues from #Thalaivar #Anbalaney used very effectively!"

He further added, “And @TheVishnuVishal flawlessly shoulders the story, which centers around him and gives a memorable performance. Watch the touching and massy scene of his and his buddy in the climax. This will turn the tide for @vikranth_offl. He was very natural like a boy next door and did very well in the burst out scenes. And @ash_rajinikanth will be applauded for a very long time for delivering a story like this - need of the hour !"

Meanwhile, a user commented, "YOU Won @ash_rajinikanth #VetriNitchayam Our hearty wishes to the team of #LalSalaam and all #Thalaivar fans for the Big success...! 🇲🇾 MOIDEEN BHAI "Bombaila Bhai Aale Vera Daaa""

Another social media user stated, “What a mass entry of Thalaivar @rajinikanth 2nd Half movie vera level Hindu Muslim Unity perfectly portrayed @ash_rajinikanth Must watch 4 Rajini Fans @LycaProductions Brilliant Efforts."

A user commented that the movie is full of emotions and will connect with rural audiences. “#LalSalaam first half done. Full of emotions and less moments for fans.. Purely for the family audiences and will connect well with the rural audiences, especially the down south. Good First half," he said.

 

Published: 09 Feb 2024, 05:35 PM IST
Published: 09 Feb 2024, 05:35 PM IST
