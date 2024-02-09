Rajinikanth starrer ‘Lal Salaam’, coupled with the directorial skills of daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth, is set to be a mega hit at the Box Office, whose story revolves around cricket and religion and how people in a village politicise a popular sport.

The film also features Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in key roles. Lal Salaam is a social drama with a message, and Aishwarya Rajinikanth is making a comeback through the movie after eight years.

Vishnu Vishal plays the role of Thiru, Rajinikanth plays the role of Moideen bhai while Vikranth plays the role of Moideen bhai's son, Shamsuddin. The story revolves around Thiru and Moideen bhai’s son Shamsuddin who have been rivals since they were kids. Their rivalry could be felt even at the cricket field in their village.