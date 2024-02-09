Lal Salaam audience review: Check out how social media reacts to Rajinikanth starrer
Rajinikanth's Lal Salaam, directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth, is a social drama with a message that revolves around cricket and religion in a village.
Rajinikanth starrer ‘Lal Salaam’, coupled with the directorial skills of daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth, is set to be a mega hit at the Box Office, whose story revolves around cricket and religion and how people in a village politicise a popular sport.
Film trade analyst Monobala Vijayabalan called the movie a ‘Blockbuster’ in a social media post.
Netizens strongly reacted to megastar Rajinikanth's movie with praise and memes. Let's have a look at a few of them.
One social media user reacted, “1st Half done - Block Buster @ash_rajinikanth adapted Vetrimaaran style of film-making ; directed Ther Tiruvizha episode beautifully. Hardly 20mins screen-space for @rajinikanth. In entire 1st half.."
Another user stated, “ Humanity should defeat religion. Second half was disappointing in recent movies But #LalSalaam scores better post interval . Climax was hard .Winner." Third user responding with a meme said, “#LalSalaam - emotional drama. Started decent with the entire first half on diff problems with the 2nd finishing well. Casting V&V specifically thambi ramaiah & senthil. Thalaivar & Bhai holded it well except for 1 or 2 scenes well written & directed. Decent watch."
Another user remarked, "It’s a wrap. Brilliant second half with fantastic performances, fire dialogues and execution. A powerful message and those dialogues from #Thalaivar #Anbalaney used very effectively!"
He further added, “And @TheVishnuVishal flawlessly shoulders the story, which centers around him and gives a memorable performance. Watch the touching and massy scene of his and his buddy in the climax. This will turn the tide for @vikranth_offl. He was very natural like a boy next door and did very well in the burst out scenes. And @ash_rajinikanth will be applauded for a very long time for delivering a story like this - need of the hour !"
Meanwhile, a user commented, "YOU Won @ash_rajinikanth #VetriNitchayam Our hearty wishes to the team of #LalSalaam and all #Thalaivar fans for the Big success...! 🇲🇾 MOIDEEN BHAI "Bombaila Bhai Aale Vera Daaa""