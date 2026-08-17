Lala Leaves One Dead in Hawaii With Heavy Rain, Wind to Come

(Bloomberg) -- One person has died as storm Lala continues to batter parts of Hawaii including the Big Island and Oahu, potentially bringing nearly three feet of rain and damaging winds to parts of the state Sunday after narrowly missing landfall.

The storm got closest to the South Point area on the southern tip of the Big Island where one person died in a car accident on Saturday, Hawaii Governor Josh Green said in a post on X.

Lala weakened from hurricane strength to a tropical storm, but it’s still expected to produce additional rainfall of 1 to 3 inches (2.5 to 7.6 centimeters) across the Big Island and windward Maui, while maximum storm totals could reach 30 to 35 inches over the Big Island, the US National Hurricane Center said in a statement at 8 a.m. local time on Sunday.

The tropical storm warning was discontinued for Hawaii County, which covers the Big Island, but still remains in effect for Maui County, Oahu and Kauai County, the hurricane center said.

“This rainfall will produce life-threatening flooding and mudslides, especially in areas of steep terrain,” the hurricane center said. “The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline.”

Almost 60,000 Hawaii customers were without power Sunday morning, according to PowerOutage.com. About 106 flights into and out of Honolulu and Hilo were canceled on Sunday as of 3:30 p.m. in New York, according to FlightAware.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc., the state’s main utility company, said in a statement Sunday that power for customers in some parts of Hawaii Island could remain out for “weeks or even months” and help from mainland electric utilities is anticipated to begin Tuesday. It is not yet clear how many transmission lines are down throughout Hawaii, a company spokesperson said.

Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 65 miles per hour (104 kilometers per hour) with higher gusts, the hurricane center said, adding that some restrengthening is forecast by midweek.

While the Big Island has gone more than a century without a hurricane strike, Hawaii isn’t immune to tropical storms. Hurricane Iniki struck Kauai in 1992, and the state has faced weaker tropical storms and near misses since then.

In 2023, Hurricane Dora passed far to the south, but helped set up wind patterns that fanned flames across Maui, where fires raged out of control and killed more than 100 people.

No hurricanes struck the US in 2025 and so far only two tropical storms have struck the Gulf Coast in 2026. Super Typhoons Sinlaku and Bavi devastated the US Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands earlier this year.

(Adds details on strong winds in eighth paragraph. A previous version corrected the spelling of Oahu in first paragraph.)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com