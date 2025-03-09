Lalit Modi gains Vanuatu citizenship: Underwater volcanos to agro-economy, 5 things to know about scenic Pacific island

Lalit Modi, the former IPL chairman, has acquired citizenship in Vanuatu, an island nation in the South Pacific Ocean known for its active volcanoes.

Modi, who once served as the vice-president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), faces accusations of bid-rigging, money laundering, and violating the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) 1999. He left India in 2010 while being investigated for financial irregularities, including unauthorised fund transfers.

Here are five key things to know about Vanuatu: Island Nation in the South Pacific: Vanuatu is an archipelago of 83 islands in the South Pacific Ocean. Of these, 65 are inhabited. During its colonial era, Vanuatu was once called the New Hebrides, a name British explorer James Cook gave in 1774. The country’s official name is the Republic of Vanuatu.

Advertisement

Active Volcanoes: The country is known for its volcanic activity, including Mount Yasur, one of the most accessible active volcanoes in the world. Several underwater volcanoes are also in the region.

Geographical Location: Vanuatu is between Australia and Fiji, east of Australia and north of New Zealand. Its capital, Port Vila, is located on Efate Island.

Languages and Economy: Bislama, a Creole, is the national language, and English and French are the official languages. Vanuatu’s agro-economy is a key sector of its economy, primarily focused on agriculture, which supports the livelihoods of a large portion of its population. Vanuatu is one of the world’s largest producers and exporters of kava, a root used to produce a traditional beverage. Root vegetables like yam, taro, and sweet potato are staple crops for local consumption, forming the basis of the traditional diet.

Advertisement

Land Area and Population: Vanuatu covers 12,199 square kilometres of land, with Espiritu Santo being the largest island. Port Vila, the capital city, is home to about 49,000 people as of 2020, and it is located 2,394 kilometres east of Cairns, Australia.

Over the past fifty years, Vanuatu has become a well-known tax haven, offering significant financial advantages. The country does not impose personal income tax, capital gains tax, inheritance tax, or wealth tax, and it has relaxed reporting requirements.

Vanuatu offers a citizenship-by-investment program, allowing individuals to purchase citizenship for between $135,500 and $155,500 (roughly ₹1.18 to 1.35 crores).

Advertisement

This program is one of the most popular in the world. Offshore financial services and the sale of citizenship together account for about 30% of Vanuatu's revenue, according to a 2019 report by the BBC.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that they are aware of his application to surrender his passport to the High Commission of India in London, and they are continuing to pursue all cases against him as per the law.

We are also informed that he has acquired citizenship in Vanuatu. We continue to pursue the case against him as required under law.

The Spokesperson further added, “The same will be examined in light of extant rules and procedures. We are also informed that he has acquired citizenship in Vanuatu. We continue to pursue the case against him as required under law.”

(With inputs from agencies)

Advertisement