Lalit Modi's Vanuatu citizenship seems to be in trouble after Pacific Island nation's Prime Minister Jotham Napat on Monday directed the Citizenship Commission to cancel the Vanuatu passport issued to Lalit Modi. This comes days after former Indian Premier League (IPL) founder Lalit Modi filed an application with the Indian High Commission in London to surrender his Indian passport.

Why did Vanuatu PM Jotham Napat issue orders to cancel Lalit Modi's passport? Vanuatu PM Jotham Napat alleged that the fugitive was attempting to avoid his extradition. The Republic of Vanuatu in an official media release stated, “I have instructed the Citizenship Commission to cancel the Vanuatu passport issued to Mr Lalit Modi following recent revelations in international media."

“I have been made aware in the past 24 hours that Interpol twice rejected Indian authorities’ requests to issue an alert notice on Mr Lalit Modi due to lack of substantive judicial evidence. Any such alert would have triggered an automatic rejection of Mr Modi’s citizenship application," the statement added.

Clarifying the reason behind this major move, the statement said, “Prime Minister emphasised that holding a Vanuatu passport is a privilege, not a right, and applicants must seek citizenship for legitimate reasons."

The decision to cancel the passport of Lalit Modi comes after recent revelations in international media made it clear thar the former IPL chief is wanted by Indian law enforcement agencies. The 61-year-old on the run faces charges in connection with his alleged involved in embezzlement of crores of rupees during his stint as the top boss of the IPL. Lalit Modi is believed to be living in London, is now known to have acquired citizenship of Vanuatu.

India’s High Commissioner to New Zealand Neeta Bhushan, in addition to some other island nations, played a significant role in getting Lalit Modi’s Vanuatu passport cancelled, News 18 reported citing sources.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed that Lait Modi, who left India in 2010, submitted an application to surrender his Indian passport on March 7. External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “He has made an application for surrendering his passport in the high commission of India, London."