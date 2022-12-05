Lalu Yadav's kidney transplant successful, donor sister Rohini doing fine: Tejashwi1 min read . 03:58 PM IST
- Tejashwi Yadav said that Rohini Acharya, his sister, who donated a kidney to his father, was doing fine
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav said on Monday that Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad underwent a successful kidney transplant. He said that Rohini Acharya, his sister, who donated a kidney to his father, was doing fine. Tejashwi Yadav had been by the side of his father, Lalu Prasad, expressed delight that both his family members were fine after the surgery.
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav said on Monday that Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad underwent a successful kidney transplant. He said that Rohini Acharya, his sister, who donated a kidney to his father, was doing fine. Tejashwi Yadav had been by the side of his father, Lalu Prasad, expressed delight that both his family members were fine after the surgery.
Tejashwi Yadav tweeted, "After a successful kidney transplant operation, Papa has been shifted from the operation theatre to the ICU. Donor elder sister Rohini Acharya and our national president are fine. Gratitudes to all those who prayed for them and wished them well." He also shared a video of his father at the hospital after the kidney transplant surgery.
Tejashwi Yadav tweeted, "After a successful kidney transplant operation, Papa has been shifted from the operation theatre to the ICU. Donor elder sister Rohini Acharya and our national president are fine. Gratitudes to all those who prayed for them and wished them well." He also shared a video of his father at the hospital after the kidney transplant surgery.
Lalu Prasad Yadav is currently out on bail, in a number of fodder scam cases, granted by the court on medical grounds. Ahead of the kidney transplant, prayer congregations were held in several parts of Bihar for Lalu Prasad Yadav. The decision of Rohini to donate her kidney to her father also won accolades.
Lalu Prasad Yadav is currently out on bail, in a number of fodder scam cases, granted by the court on medical grounds. Ahead of the kidney transplant, prayer congregations were held in several parts of Bihar for Lalu Prasad Yadav. The decision of Rohini to donate her kidney to her father also won accolades.
From 'havan' to 'Mahamrityunjay jaap', temples in Patna and elsewhere witnessed observances of all kinds for the well-being of the socialist leader who has been known for his own religiosity. Posting a picture of herself and her father, Rohini Acharya said, “Ready to rock and roll. Wish me good luck."
From 'havan' to 'Mahamrityunjay jaap', temples in Patna and elsewhere witnessed observances of all kinds for the well-being of the socialist leader who has been known for his own religiosity. Posting a picture of herself and her father, Rohini Acharya said, “Ready to rock and roll. Wish me good luck."
At a popular Sufi shrine right across the road from Patna High Court, RJD supporters led by MLC Qari Sohaib offered prayers for the leader who is often eulogised for his unwavering commitment to secularism.
At a popular Sufi shrine right across the road from Patna High Court, RJD supporters led by MLC Qari Sohaib offered prayers for the leader who is often eulogised for his unwavering commitment to secularism.
RJD president Jagadanand Singh said, “May our national president live long and may every parent be blessed with a daughter like Rohini."
RJD president Jagadanand Singh said, “May our national president live long and may every parent be blessed with a daughter like Rohini."
(With agency inputs)
(With agency inputs)