Bihar will ‘wipe out’ Lalu-Nitish duo in 2024, says Amit Shah3 min read . Updated: 23 Sep 2022, 03:19 PM IST
Home Minister Amit Shah took on former JD(U) ally, saying Lalu Yadav-Nitish Kumar duo will be ‘wipe out’ in the 2024 general elections
Taking on Nitish Kumar in the first ever rally since BJP's split with JD(U) in Bihar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday addressed the 'Jan Bhavna Mahasabha' rally said that the people of the state will "wipe out the Lalu-Nitish duo" in the 2024 general elections and the party will come to power in the state in 2025.