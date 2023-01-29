Italy-based luxury carmaker Automobili Lamborghini aims to cross the century mark in sales in the Indian market this year, the company's country head Sharad Agarwal recently said. The announcement comes days later the company posted record sales in India in 2022 at 92 units, growing at 33 per cent from the previous year.

Sharad Agarwal told PTI "Yes, that's going to be our direction. This is the question which has been coming for some time. We look forward to how do we achieve the three digit mark and hit the century, maybe in 2023. We are hopeful that's the direction we are taking."

Responding to a query on whether the company is confident of crossing the 100 units sales milestone in 2023, he said "We are not seeing any change or any slowdown pattern in our business in the country. In fact, we are starting the year with a very, very strong order book and all of our models have an average waiting time of about 18 months in the country."

"So this clearly shows that the production allocation for this year is already sold out in the country. So we remain very positive about our growth," he added.

Lamborghini sells a range of super luxury cars in India with prices starting from ₹3.8 crore in India. The company is also planning to bring its first hybrid car in the country this fiscal year. The vehcile will first be unveiled for the global markets in the first quarter of 2023.

India emerged as one of the fastest growing markets for Lamborghini in Asia Pacific and also globally, he noted. The company's SUV Urus contributed more than 60 per cent of its business in India, he added.

"We will begin our journey into the next phase of our company where we will hybridise our entire model range starting this year. And then in 2024, we will bring the hybrid Urus as well as the new hybrid V10, which is going to be the follower of Huracan, a completely new car," Agarwal said.

As mentioned above, the company recodred its highest sale ever in the country. It sold 92 units in 2022. Its previous best-ever sales was 69 units in 2021. Before the company had sold a total of 52 units in 2020.

(With inputs from PTI)