Lamborghini aims to cross 100 units sales milestone in India in 20232 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2023, 12:25 PM IST
- Lamborghini sells a range of super luxury cars in India with prices starting from ₹3.8 crore in India.
Italy-based luxury carmaker Automobili Lamborghini aims to cross the century mark in sales in the Indian market this year, the company's country head Sharad Agarwal recently said. The announcement comes days later the company posted record sales in India in 2022 at 92 units, growing at 33 per cent from the previous year.
