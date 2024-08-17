Land for job scam case: Delhi Court reserves order on Lalu Prasad Yadav, to be announced on August 24

Written By Riya R Alex
Published17 Aug 2024, 01:24 PM IST
Delhi's Rouse Avenue court has reserved an order to summon former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav, and other accused persons on land for a job scam.

The court will declare the order on August 24.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had filed a supplementary charge sheet on August 6 against all the 11 accused persons.

The charge sheet was filed before Special Judge Vishal Gogne, who scheduled the matter for August 13. According to the charge sheet, 11 have been accused. It has 96 relied-upon documents.

According to reports, the ED filed a supplementary charge sheet against former Union Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, his son and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejaswi Yadav, and eight others in relation to an alleged money laundering case linked to land for jobs scam.

 

Also Read | Lalu Prasad makes big claim, says Modi government in Delhi can fall by August

ED in January filed the first charge sheet in the railways land-for-jobs case and former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi and her daughter and MP Misa Bharti.

As per reports, the investigation has named Amit Katyal, who is said to be a close associate of the Yadav family, Hema Yadav and Hridayanand Chaudhary as well as associated parties.

Lalu Yadav is summoned for the alleged scam that dates back to his term as the railway minister in the UPA-1 government from 2004 to 2009. It is alleged that during his tenure, several candidates were appointed illicitly to Group ‘D’ positions in different zones of the Indian Railways.

 

Also Read | Lalu Prasad Yadav warns BJP against plans to change the Constitution of India

According to reports, the candidates were allegedly required to transfer their land to the family members of Lalu Prasad Yadav and to A K Infosystems Private Limited, a company linked to the former railway minister, to get appointed to these Group' D' positions.

 

Also Read | Lalu Yadav makes BIG revelation on ‘dark days’ of Emergency

The complaint was originally lodged by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).The case is filed under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) which was enacted to prevent money laundering and enables the confiscation of property brought from money laundering.

Land for job scam case: Delhi Court reserves order on Lalu Prasad Yadav, to be announced on August 24

