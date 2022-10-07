Land for jobs scam: CBI charge sheet against Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi, 14 others2 min read . Updated: 07 Oct 2022, 09:09 PM IST
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a charge sheet against former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad in connection with the alleged land-for-jobs scam during his tenure in the Railways Ministry, the officials have said. The charge sheet has also been filed against his wife Rabri Devi and 14 others.