The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a charge sheet against former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad in connection with the alleged land-for-jobs scam during his tenure in the Railways Ministry, the officials have said. The charge sheet has also been filed against his wife Rabri Devi and 14 others.

Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter Misa Bharti and a former general manager of the Railways have also been named in the charge sheet. The charge sheet in the land for jobs scam was filed before a special CBI court recently, the officials said.

The investigation agency had registered a preliminary enquiry on 23 September 2021 related to the alleged land-for-jobs scam in the Railways. The enquiry was converted into an FIR on 18 May.

According to the investigation agency, the candidates were allegedly appointed as substitutes in group D positions within three days of applying in "undue haste" by the Railway officials.

They were later regularised when the "individuals themselves or their family members transferred their land", the agency said.

The transfers were made through deeds in the name of Rabri Devi and daughters Misa Bharti and Hema Yadav, the CBI has alleged in the charge sheet.

The CBI has alleged that land measuring about 1.05 lakh square feet in Patna was acquired by Lalu Prasad Yadav's family members by making payments to the sellers in cash.

Earlier, the CBI had registered a fresh case against Lalu Prasad Yadav on the charge of taking land from aspirants in return for jobs in the railway. The development came after Lalu Prasad Yadav was given bail in the fodder scam case.

Lalu Prasad walked out of jail in April after the Jharkhand High Court granted him bail in the ₹139 crore Doranda Treasury scam case. The treasury scam case was the fifth fodder scam case in which Lalu Yadav was convicted.

