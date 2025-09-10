India's energy transition lags amid land, funding and regulatory hurdles
With an annual capacity addition of 29.52GW, the total installed renewable energy (RE) capacity in the country has reached 220.10GW as of March 2025, up from 198.75GW in the previous fiscal. India has set a target of achieving 500GW of non-fossil fuel-based capacity by 2030.
India is significantly trailing China in energy transition. The country has added about 25GW of solar and 5GW of wind capacity in fiscal year 2025 (FY25), but it is only a fraction of China's nearly 300GW in the same period. In the first six months of this year alone, China installed 221GW of solar capacity. For India to keep pace, the speed of expansion has to be much faster, industry leaders and policymakers told Mint.