India's energy transition lags amid land, funding and regulatory hurdles

India is significantly trailing China in energy transition. The country has added about 25GW of solar and 5GW of wind capacity in fiscal year 2025 (FY25), but it is only a fraction of China's nearly 300GW in the same period. In the first six months of this year alone, China installed 221GW of solar capacity. For India to keep pace, the speed of expansion has to be much faster, industry leaders and policymakers told Mint.