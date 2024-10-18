ED raids MUDA office linked to money laundering case against Siddaramaiah

Enforcement Directorate officials raided the Mysuru Urban Development Authority and Mysuru Taluk Office, investigating documents linked to the alleged MUDA scam involving Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his wife.

Published18 Oct 2024, 01:17 PM IST
Land scam case: Enforcement Directorate raids MUDA and Mysuru Talak Offices
Land scam case: Enforcement Directorate raids MUDA and Mysuru Talak Offices(HT_PRINT)

MUDA scam: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials, on Friday, raided the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) and Mysuru Taluk Office, inspecting documents related to the alleged MUDA scam. The names of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his wife BM Parvathi have figured in the documents.

Two teams of ED officials, consisting of over 10 personnel each, raided the MUDA office on Jhansi Lakshmi Bai Road and the Taluk Office at Nazarbad around 11 am, reported Deccan Herald.

The Enforcement Directorate officials were also accompanied by CRPF personnel. MUDA officials said, the ED officials were inspecting both MUDA and Revenue department documents, which will go on for at least two days. The  public have also been barred from entering the office.

The MUDA case revolves around the allotment of alternative sites to Parvathi in lieu of her land that was developed by MUDA without acquiring it.

Keep checking here for more updates.

 

 

First Published:18 Oct 2024, 01:17 PM IST
Business NewsNewsED raids MUDA office linked to money laundering case against Siddaramaiah

