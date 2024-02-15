News
Large private lenders join hands informally to stem attrition tide
Summary
- Banks have been seeing attrition levels as high as 60% among the junior executives
Mumbai: Large private sector banks such as ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, and Axis Bank have informally agreed among themselves not to poach employees from each other, as they seek to stem attrition, particularly at the junior level.
