Large private lenders join hands informally to stem attrition tide

“We did have attrition which is very high at the junior level. It’s a similar problem that the IT industry had faced. We also probably had this incest, that is one employee going to the other bank, and each one looking for 40-50% higher salary. That seems to have slowed down. There is some informal understanding, like how the IT companies have had, saying that let’s not kill ourselves," said a senior official at a large private-sector bank.