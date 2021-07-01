Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Larsen & Toubro bags orders across biz segments in domestic market

Larsen & Toubro bags orders across biz segments in domestic market

The construction arm of L&T has secured orders for two of its businesses, L&T said in a regulatory filing.
1 min read . 01:29 PM IST Ashwin Ramarathinam

  • The company did not provide the value of contracts but said the orders fall under the significant category, which ranges between 1,000 crore and 2,500 crore, according to the classification of contracts.

Infrastructure company Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Thursday said it has secured orders from prestigious clients for its businesses in India.

The company did not provide the value of contracts but said the orders fall under the "significant" category, which ranges between 1,000 crore and 2,500 crore, according to the classification of contracts.

The construction arm of L&T has secured orders for two of its businesses, L&T said in a regulatory filing.

The company said its water and effluent treatment business has won order from the Uttar Pradesh State Water & Sanitation Mission (SWSM) to implement rural water supply projects providing functional house tap connection (FHTC) under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

The business has also secured a repeat order from the water resources department of Uttar Pradesh, as it is already executing water supply schemes in Mahoba, Banda, Chitrakhoot and Sonbhadra Gonda, Balrampur and Shravasti districts for the State Water & Sanitation Mission.

Further, the factories arm of its buildings and factories business has secured an order from a reputed developer to construct residential towers in Mumbai's suburb of Mulund, which includes construction of the civil structure including waterproofing, masonry and plastering for 7 residential towers with a built-up area of 4.3 million square feet comprising a basement, ground plus 55 floors.

Shares of L&T were trading 1.31% down at 1,481.65 apiece on the BSE, while the benchmark index, Sensex lost 0.05% to 52,458.96.

