Southwest Jet plane plunges 475-foot to dodge ‘midair collision’ as passengers ‘flew out’ of their seats

Two flight attendants aboard a Southwest Airlines flight from Southern California to Las Vegas were injured after the aircraft took a dramatic 475-foot plunge shortly after take-off, reportedly to avoid a potential mid-air collision.

Southwest Flight 1496 had departed from Hollywood Burbank Airport just before midday on Friday and was en route to Las Vegas when the incident occurred.

The Southwest commercial aircraft abruptly descended 475 feet in response to onboard alerts about another plane in its vicinity, the airline and passengers confirmed.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the Southwest jet was responding to an onboard collision warning system that detected another aircraft nearby. The FAA has launched an investigation into the incident.

A Flightradar video showing the movement of the flight has surfaced on social media.

“The crew responded to two air alerts that required the pilot to climb and then descend,” Southwest said in a statement.

According to Fox News, the dramatic fall caused passengers to ‘fly up out’ of their seats and ‘into the ceiling’.

Passengers took to social media to describe the harrowing moment. Stand-up comedian Jimmy Dore, who was on board the flight, posted on X (formerly Twitter):

“Myself & Plenty of people flew out of their seats & bumped heads on ceiling, a flight attendant needed medical attention. Pilot said his collision warning went off & he needed to avoid plane coming at us. Wow.”

Airport officials, however, stated that the plunge did not occur within Burbank’s controlled airspace. Mike Christensen, spokesperson for Hollywood Burbank Airport, said neither the control tower nor operations team recorded any such sudden altitude change involving the flight.

The FAA confirmed that the second aircraft involved was a Hawker Hunter, registered as N335AX, which was flying at approximately 14,653 feet when the Southwest flight began its descent.

Despite the alarming mid-air manoeuvre, the aircraft continued its journey and landed safely in Las Vegas. “The flight landed uneventfully,” Southwest said, adding that it is cooperating with the FAA “to further understand the circumstances”.