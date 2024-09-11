Las Vegas man pleads guilty in lucrative telemarketing scam

Las Vegas man pleads guilty in lucrative telemarketing scam

AP
Published11 Sep 2024, 02:16 AM IST
Las Vegas man pleads guilty in lucrative telemarketing scam
Las Vegas man pleads guilty in lucrative telemarketing scam

NEW YORK (AP) — A Las Vegas man pleaded guilty Tuesday to a federal criminal charge alleging that he duped people into donating tens of millions of dollars to what they thought were charities, but were really political action committees or his own companies.

Richard Zeitlin, 54, entered the plea to conspiracy to commit wire fraud in Manhattan federal court, where sentencing was set for Dec. 10. A plea agreement he signed with prosecutors recommended a sentence of 10 to 13 years in prison.

He also agreed to forfeit $8.9 million, representing proceeds traceable to the crime, in addition to any fine, restitution or other penalty the judge might impose at sentencing. His lawyer declined comment.

Zeitlin carried out the fraud from 2017 through 2020 by using “call centers” that he has operated since at least 1994 to raise hundreds of millions of dollars for charities and political action committees, according to an indictment.

Since 2017, he used the call centers to defraud numerous donors by providing false and misleading information about how their money would be spent and the nature of the organizations that would receive their money, the indictment said.

Although donors were told they were helping veterans, law enforcement officers and breast cancer patients, up to 90 percent of the money raised went to Zeitlin's companies, according to court papers.

It said Zeitlin encouraged some prospective clients starting in 2017 to operate political action committees rather than charities because they could dodge regulations and requirements unique to charities.

Zeitlin directed staff to change their phone solicitation scripts to convince people they were donating to charities rather than a political cause because that approach attracted more money, the indictment said.

For instance, it said, a call center employee would tell someone that a donation “helps the handicapped and disabled veterans by working on getting them the medical needs" they could not get from the Veterans Administration.

Sometimes, the indictment said, Zeitlin cheated the political action committees of money too by diverting money to his companies rather than to the causes that were described by call center workers.

“Zeitlin’s fraudulent actions not only undermined the trust of donors but also exploited their goodwill for personal gain,” U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a release.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:11 Sep 2024, 02:16 AM IST
Business NewsNewsLas Vegas man pleads guilty in lucrative telemarketing scam

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Power

    445.20
    03:58 PM | 10 SEP 2024
    27.35 (6.55%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    138.90
    03:59 PM | 10 SEP 2024
    5.85 (4.4%)

    Tata Steel

    149.45
    03:59 PM | 10 SEP 2024
    0.05 (0.03%)

    Bharat Electronics

    285.80
    03:49 PM | 10 SEP 2024
    4.25 (1.51%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Aether Industries

    1,059.45
    03:53 PM | 10 SEP 2024
    90.05 (9.29%)

    Allcargo Logistics

    71.09
    03:50 PM | 10 SEP 2024
    5.58 (8.52%)

    Jubilant Ingrevia

    758.65
    03:42 PM | 10 SEP 2024
    54.45 (7.73%)

    Linde India

    7,900.00
    03:29 PM | 10 SEP 2024
    528.45 (7.17%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,360.000.00
      Chennai
      73,310.000.00
      Delhi
      73,460.000.00
      Kolkata
      73,310.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.86/L0.01
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

        Yes, Continue