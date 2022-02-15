Lassa fever: 3 dead in UK - All you need to know about viral infection

Lassa fever is an acute viral haemorrhagic illness caused by Lassa virus. It is a zoonotic disease, meaning that humans become infected from contact with infected animals. The animal reservoir, or host, of Lassa virus is a rodent of the genus Mastomys, commonly known as the “multimammate rat." Mastomys rats infected with Lassa virus do not become ill, but they can shed the virus in their urine and faeces.