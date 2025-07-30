Last time a MASSIVE earthquake hit Russia’s Kamchatka was 73 years ago – Hawaii was hit by 30-foot Tsunami waves

Earthquake Today: As the powerful magnitude 8.8 earthquake that struck Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula on 30 July 2025 continues to spark global tsunami alerts and evacuations across the Pacific, many are drawing comparisons to another historic seismic event from the same region — one that occurred exactly 73 years ago.

What Happened During 1952 Earthquake in Kamchatka? The 1952 Kamchatka Peninsula earthquake stands as one of the most powerful seismic events of the 20th century. Striking on 4 November 1952, the undersea quake registered a magnitude of 9.0 and originated just off the eastern coast of the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia’s Far East.

The earthquake occurred along the Kuril-Kamchatka subduction zone, a seismically active region where the Pacific Plate dives beneath the North American Plate.

It triggered a massive tsunami that spread across the Pacific Ocean, drawing comparisons to other historic disasters in the Ring of Fire.

Despite its immense power, the 1952 quake caused surprisingly limited loss of life, largely due to the remote nature of the region. Coastal settlements in Kamchatka reported structural damage, but no deaths were officially confirmed in Russia.

However, the tsunami waves it generated reached as far as Hawaii, with heights up to 9.1 metres (30 feet) recorded. The waves caused significant damage to infrastructure and coastal communities there, particularly in Hilo, though miraculously no fatalities occurred.\

Earthquake Today: 8.8 magnitude quake triggers Tsunami A powerful 8.8-magnitude earthquake has triggered a series of tsunami warnings and evacuation orders stretching across Japan, the US west coast and parts of the Pacific, after the shallow quake hit near Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula on Wednesday, with reports of waves up to four metres high in the remote region.

The earthquake, one of the strongest ever recorded, struck at a depth of 19.3km (12 miles) and was centred 126km (80 miles) east-southeast of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, a city along Russia’s Avacha Bay, the US Geological Survey said.