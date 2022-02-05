Veteran Bollywood singer Lata Mangeshkar continues to be in stable condition. Asha Bhosle, her younger sister, and also a playback singer, met her today evening at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. She quoted saying that Lata Mangeshkar is in stable condition as told by her doctor.

Maharashtra | The doctor has said that she is stable now: Singer Asha Bhosle after meeting singer Lata Mangeshkar at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital pic.twitter.com/nBFx7NQ6iQ — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2022

Lata Mangeshkar is still in the intensive care unit (ICU) ward and continues to be under “aggressive therapy", Dr Pratit Samdani, who is treating her at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital, told news agency ANI this evening. Dr Pratit Samdani also said that "she is tolerating the procedures well at this moment".

The veteran singer's health condition had deteriorated again today, following which she was taken to the hospital again. Dr Pratit had earlier said that she is “critical" and was put on a ventilator. “She is still in ICU and will remain under the observation of doctors," he had said earlier today.

The singer's team has been regularly been sharing her health updates in order to dismiss any rumours. The 92-year-old singer had earlier tested positive for coronavirus with mild symptoms and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai on January 8, where she is being treated by Dr Pratit Samdani and his team of doctors.

*with inputs from ANI.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.