Bombay High Court has suspended all its judicial proceedings today, February 7, at all its benches over the demise of the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.

As per an official statement, Subordinate Courts in Maharashtra, South and North Goa, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu and Silvassa shall remain closed on Monday.

Notably, the Maharashtra government has declared February 7 as a public holiday to mourn the demise of the megastar. . The Centre has also announced two-day national mourning in memory of the iconic singer.

Lata Mangeshkar died on Sunday due to multiple organ failure at the age of 92. The iconic singer got admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 8 after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia.

Several celebrities attended her last rites at Shivaji Park on Sunday including actor Shah Rukh Khan, actor Ranbir Kapoor, actor Aamir Khan, actor Shraddha Kapoor, cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, singer Anuradha Podwal, musician Shankar Mahadevan, actor Vidya Balan and her husband and producer Siddharth Roy Kapur. For the final rites, Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to pay his last respects.

She began her career in 1942 at the age of 13. In a career spanning over seven decades, the melody queen recorded songs for over a thousand Hindi films. She was awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour in 2001. She was also the recipient of three National Film Awards among many other honours. 'Aye Mere Vatan Ke Logon', 'Babul Pyare', Lag Ja Gale Se Phir' among others are some of her iconic songs.

