She began her career in 1942 at the age of 13. In a career spanning over seven decades, the melody queen recorded songs for over a thousand Hindi films. She was awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour in 2001. She was also the recipient of three National Film Awards among many other honours. 'Aye Mere Vatan Ke Logon', 'Babul Pyare', Lag Ja Gale Se Phir' among others are some of her iconic songs.

