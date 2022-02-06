The Mumbai Police has tightened security in and around the Shivaji Park in the Dadar area for the funeral of veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar . Besides, the city police have issued a traffic advisory as several prominent personalities from the film industry, politicians, and other well-wishers of the late singer are expected to arrive at the funeral site to pay their last tribute to her.

The last rites will take place at 6.30 pm today. The mortal remains of the singer have been taken from the hospital to her home Prabhu Kunj. Her mortal remains will be there at 3 pm.

According to a Mumbai Police official, barricading has been done at some key spots near her residence on Pedder Road in south Mumbai and the Shivaji Park.

The traffic police have deployed extra personnel in the Dadar area for regulating the vehicular movement, the official said. An extra police force and dog squads have also been deployed at Shivaji Park.

The melody queen on Sunday at around 8:11 AM left for her heavenly abode at the age of 92. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said the recipient of the country’s highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna, would be accorded a state funeral. The central government has decided that as a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, two-day state mourning will be observed from February 6 to February 7 and there will be no official entertainment in this period.

Mangeshkar passed away after a prolonged illness, including Covid complications. Born in 1929, Mangeshkar has sung for over seven generations of female actors in India. She started her career at the age of 13 after her father’s death by singing for a Marathi film called Kiti Hasal (1942). However, her big breakthrough in the Hindi Film industry happened with Aayega Aanewala picturized on Madhubala in Mahal (1949). Mangeshkar, who remained unmarried, is survived by sisters Meena, Asha, and Usha, and brother Hridaynath.

