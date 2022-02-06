Lata Mangeshkar funeral: Mumbai Police beefs up security at Shivaji Park

The melody queen on Sunday at around 8:11 AM left for her heavenly abode at the age of 92. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said the recipient of the country’s highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna, would be accorded a state funeral. The central government has decided that as a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, two-day state mourning will be observed from February 6 to February 7 and there will be no official entertainment in this period.