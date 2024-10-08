Latam assets drop ahead of data heavy week; Colombia data on tap

* Colombia CPI awaited, inflation expected to ease * Mexico's Gruma down after antitrust watchdog ruling * MSCI Latam FX index down 0.5%, stocks slide 0.8% (Updated at 1838 GMT) By Shashwat Chauhan and Johann M Cherian Oct 7 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies and stocks slipped on Monday, ahead of a week filled with economic data and a policy decision out of Peru, while Colombia's peso weakened as traders awaited a key inflation report. Colombia's peso depreciated over 1% against the dollar, while yields on 10-year bonds ticked up 11 basis points, ahead of a consumer prices report due at 1900 GMT, with economists polled by Reuters expecting inflation to ease to 5.83% in September. Win Thin, Brown Brothers Harriman's global head of market strategy, expects the country's central bank to cut interest rates by 50 basis points to 9.75% at its next meeting on October 31. The currency has declined about 8% so far this year as the local central bank, like most other regulators in the region kicked off monetary policy easing, while signs of domestic fiscal instability has also weighed on the peso. Brazil's real weakened to 5.48 per dollar, ahead of consumer inflation data out of the region's largest economy expected later in the week. Mexico's peso edged down by 0.2% ahead of a local inflation report due on Wednesday. Laws that will implement a judicial overhaul enacted in Mexico last month should be presented in Congress in the coming days, lower house leader Ricardo Monreal said over the weekend. Copper exporter Chile's peso slipped 0.2% tracking a dip in prices of the red metal, as investors braced for a briefing on top consumer China's policies to promote economic growth on Tuesday. Peru's sol was unchanged ahead of a interest rate decision on Thursday. The MSCI's index for Latin American currencies edged lower by 0.6%, against the greenback that traded flat. U.S. data pointing to a robust jobs market wiped off most bets favoring large interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve for the rest of this year. Mauro Roca, managing director of emerging markets at TCW said the Fed and the dollar will be the main drivers for EM currencies in the near term. The MSCI's index for Latin American stocks dropped 0.8%, with Mexico's bourse down 0.8%. Mexico's Gruma slipped more than 9% after Mexico's antitrust watchdog said that the corn flour and tortilla-maker can fix prices in the market. Brazilian equities were up 0.2%, supported by rising commodity-linked stocks such as Vale and Petrobras . Argentina's MerVal index slid 2.4%. Elsewhere in emerging markets, Uganda's central bank trimmed its key lending rate by 25 basis points for the second time in a row, lowering it to 9.75%, saying that inflation was expected to remain below its target in the near term. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies: Latin American market prices from Reuters MSCI Emerging Markets 1183.48 0.35 MSCI LatAm 2230.45 -0.83 Brazil Bovespa 131986.93 0.15 Mexico IPC 52189.21 -0.8 Chile IPSA 6450.59 -0.47 Argentina Merval 1713371.4 -2.456 9 Colombia COLCAP 1306.23 0.18 Brazil real 5.4805 -0.46 Mexico peso 19.3075 -0.26 Chile peso 925.88 -0.2 Colombia peso 4212.17 -1.26 Peru sol 3.7197 flat Argentina peso 974.5 -0.31 (interbank) Argentina peso (parallel) 1170 2.14 (Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan and Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; editing by Barbara Lewis and Nick Zieminski)

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}