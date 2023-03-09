Filmmaker Satish Kaushik, who passed away following a heart attack aged 66 on 9 March, had plans to take the brand Tere Naam ahead with a different angle. The blockbuster starring Salman Khan – Tere Naam – was released in 2003.

According to the late actor-filmmaker, Tere Naam which starred Salman Khan as Radhe Mohan falling in love with a meek college junior Nirjara – played by Bhumika Chawla – had portrayed a character giving a wrong message, which needed to be adapted with a different positive angle.

In the movie, Khan portrayed the character who uses tricks including stalking, threatening, intimidating, but eventually the girl falls in love with him. But Kaushik wanted that the adaptation of ‘Tere Naam’ to cater to the issues to the current times.

ALSO READ: Actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik passes away - What post mortem report said

Speaking of which, Kaushik had even once compared Tere Naam with Kabir Singh. "Making the same film and getting the same performance out of Salman will be difficult… Salman always said the film is good and will definitely work. But the character gives a wrong message in it. There was a debate on Kabir Singh too. Kabir Singh was an adapted copy of Tere Naam," Indian Express quoted Kaushik as saying.

“The guy is trying to tell the girl that he loves her, yet he is not ready to take no from her. That’s definitely not good. But if you notice, that’s the culture in small cities even today, where a guy ends up running after a girl… As a filmmaker, your responsibility, whether you want to show such a love story or not, is a different issue all together. One would definitely want to avoid that (today). You can’t fall in love with someone who’s said no to you. But that’s what passion was all about then, where you won’t take no from a person," he had added.

Kaushik had said that he was working on the sequel of Tere Naam, but had not discussed the film with Salman. “Tere Naam is such a popular brand because of Salman that every year some news starts making the rounds. This time also it did the rounds and I told them, ‘yes I have a script for Tere Naam 2 for sure, and of the same intensity, but I have not discussed it with Salman’," he had said.

“Nothing has been finalised or I haven’t approached anyone or even talked to anyone about it. But if it happens, it will definitely be a talked about film," he had added.