Late Satish Kaushik had once referred Kabir Singh ‘adapted copy of Tere Naam’

“The guy is trying to tell the girl that he loves her, yet he is not ready to take no from her. That’s definitely not good. But if you notice, that’s the culture in small cities even today, where a guy ends up running after a girl… As a filmmaker, your responsibility, whether you want to show such a love story or not, is a different issue all together. One would definitely want to avoid that (today). You can’t fall in love with someone who’s said no to you. But that’s what passion was all about then, where you won’t take no from a person," he had added.

