NEW DELHI : LatentView Analytics Ltd, a global digital analytics firm, has filed a draft paper with capital market regulator to raise ₹600 crore through share sale.



The IPO consists of a fresh issue of ₹474 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of upto ₹126 crore by its existing shareholder and promoters.



The OFS comprises up to ₹60.15 crore by Adugudi Viswanathan Venkatraman, upto ₹23.52 crore by Gopinath Koteeswaran, up to ₹35 crore by Ramesh Hariharan, up to ₹3.87 crore by Subramanian Ramachandran, up to ₹1.19 crore by Divya Balakrishnan, up to ₹1.15 crore by Rajkumar Kaliyaperumal, up to ₹73.50 lakh by Priya Balakrishnan.



Axis Capital, ICICI Securities and Haitong Securities India are the lead managers to the issue.



The proceeds from the issue worth ₹147.90 crore will be used for funding inorganic growth initiatives; ₹82.40 crore will be used for funding working capital requirements of its material arm LatentView Analytics Corp and ₹130 crore for investment in its arm to augment its capital base for future growth.



The firm is among the leading pure-play data analytics companies in India and has emerged as one of the most trusted partners to several Fortune 500 companies in recent years. It provides services primarily to companies in Technology, CPG and Retail, Industrials, and BFSI industries. It has a diversified client base of 45 active clients worldwide that it served in Fiscal 2021, including 21 of the Fortune 500, three of the Fortune 1000.



The firm designs and engineers result-oriented analytics solutions for its clients that enable them to operate more efficiently by predicting outcomes that fuel digital transformation and sustainability. Its expertise in business analytics includes analytics with respect to customer profiling, targeted marketing, supply chain management, finance and risk management, and HR functions.



For fiscal year 2021, its total income stood at ₹326.71 crore against ₹329.67 crore a year ago. Net profit for the year stood at ₹91.46 crore versus ₹72.85 crore last year.



The firm classify its business into: Consulting services, that involves understanding relevant business trends, challenges, and opportunities and preparing a roadmap of data and analytics initiatives that addresses them; Data engineering, that is undertaken to design, architect and implement the data foundation required to undertake analytics; Business analytics, that delivers analysis and insights for clients to take more accurate, timely and impactful decisions; and Digital solutions that it develop to automate business processes, predict trends, and generate actionable insights.