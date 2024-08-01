Explore
Wed Jul 31 2024 15:57:52
Latest News Today Live Updates August 1, 2024: Top events today: Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi to visit Wayanad; ITC to release Q1 results; Schools closed in Delhi amid rain
LIVE UPDATES

Latest News Today Live Updates August 1, 2024: Top events today: Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi to visit Wayanad; ITC to release Q1 results; Schools closed in Delhi amid rain

1 min read . Updated: 01 Aug 2024, 06:39 AM IST
Livemint

Latest News Today Live Updates: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.

Latest news on August 1, 2024: Wayanad: A Bailey bridge being constructed after landslides triggered by heavy rain at Chooralmala, in Wayanad district, on Wednesday. (PTI)
Latest news on August 1, 2024: Wayanad: A Bailey bridge being constructed after landslides triggered by heavy rain at Chooralmala, in Wayanad district, on Wednesday. (PTI)

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
01 Aug 2024, 06:39:10 AM IST

India News Live Updates: Top events today: Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi to visit Wayanad; ITC to release Q1 results; Schools closed in Delhi amid rain

  • Wayanad landslides: Amid the rising death toll, the Indian Army has intensified its efforts to rescue people stranded after the landslides.
01 Aug 2024, 06:30:48 AM IST

trends Live Updates: Google Doodle Today celebrates surfing events of the Paris Olympics 2024

  • Google Doodle Today celebrates the surfing events taking place at the Paris Olympics 2024.
01 Aug 2024, 06:18:27 AM IST

Today News Live Updates: Delhi schools shut today amid IMD's red alert warning for heavy showers

  • Delhi schools shut today amid IMD's red alert warning for heavy showers.
