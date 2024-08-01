Hello User
Latest News Today Live Updates August 1, 2024: Top events today: Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi to visit Wayanad; ITC to release Q1 results; Schools closed in Delhi amid rain

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 06:39 AM IST
Livemint

Latest News Today Live Updates: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.

Latest news on August 1, 2024: Wayanad: A Bailey bridge being constructed after landslides triggered by heavy rain at Chooralmala, in Wayanad district, on Wednesday. (PTI)

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
01 Aug 2024, 06:39 AM IST India News Live Updates: Top events today: Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi to visit Wayanad; ITC to release Q1 results; Schools closed in Delhi amid rain

  • Wayanad landslides: Amid the rising death toll, the Indian Army has intensified its efforts to rescue people stranded after the landslides.
Read the full story here

01 Aug 2024, 06:30 AM IST trends Live Updates: Google Doodle Today celebrates surfing events of the Paris Olympics 2024

  • Google Doodle Today celebrates the surfing events taking place at the Paris Olympics 2024.
Read the full story here

01 Aug 2024, 06:18 AM IST Today News Live Updates: Delhi schools shut today amid IMD's red alert warning for heavy showers

  • Delhi schools shut today amid IMD's red alert warning for heavy showers.
Read the full story here

