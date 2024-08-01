Latest News Today Live Updates August 1, 2024: Top events today: Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi to visit Wayanad; ITC to release Q1 results; Schools closed in Delhi amid rain

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 06:39 AM IST

Latest News Today Live Updates: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.