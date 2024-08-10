Latest News Today Live Updates August 10, 2024: Top Events of the Day: Paris Olympics schedule today; PM Modi to visit Wayanad; Aurobindo Pharma Q1 results today; more

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
India News Live Updates: Top Events of the Day: Paris Olympics schedule today; PM Modi to visit Wayanad; Aurobindo Pharma Q1 results today; more
- Top Events of the Day: August 10 sees major developments, including intense flooding in New York and Pennsylvania from the remnants of Tropical Storm Debby, a revealing comment from Sajeeb Wazed regarding former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's exit
Today News Live Updates: Bank Holiday today: Are banks closed on Saturday, August 10? Check here
- Banks are closed on the weekends except on the first, third and fifth Saturdays in a month. Banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month.
World News Live Updates: Emergency vehicles, Secret Service rush to White House to probe ‘suspicious’ item: Report
World News Live Updates: US Presidential candidate Donald Trump's plane makes emergency landing. Here's what happened
World News Live Updates: Brazil plane crash: Tragedy hits Sao Paulo as aircraft crashes, all 61 aboard killed. Know all details here
- A passenger plane crashed into a residential area in Vinhedo, Brazil, killing all 61 aboard. The airline Voepass confirmed the deaths and is assisting victims' families. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Today News Live Updates: Thousands swarm Indo-Bangladesh border in Bengal in attempt to enter India; BSF on alert
- Footage from the Indian side captured hundreds of people gathering and shouting slogans, as Bangladeshi troops patrolled close by.
India News Live Updates: Jaishankar shares update on Indians serving Russian Army amid Ukraine war: ‘We take this issue very seriously…’
- External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar informed the Lok Sabha that the government is working to release 69 Indians recruited into the Russian army and has taken legal action against those involved in misleading them.