Explore
Active Stocks
Fri Aug 09 2024 15:58:18
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 151.80 0.86%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 824.20 2.05%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 410.20 0.69%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,067.45 2.51%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,649.50 0.45%
Business News/ News / Latest News Today Live Updates August 11, 2024: Top events today, Aug 11: Hindenburg report, Olympics 2024 closing ceremony, NEET PG 2024 exam, more
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Latest News Today Live Updates August 11, 2024: Top events today, Aug 11: Hindenburg report, Olympics 2024 closing ceremony, NEET PG 2024 exam, more

3 min read . Updated: 11 Aug 2024, 07:22 AM IST
Livemint

Latest News Today Live Updates: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.

Latest news on August 11, 2024: Top events of the day: Reactions expected to the allegations against SEBI chairperson (ANI)Premium
Latest news on August 11, 2024: Top events of the day: Reactions expected to the allegations against SEBI chairperson (ANI)

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
11 Aug 2024, 07:22:05 AM IST

Today News Live Updates: Top events today, Aug 11: Hindenburg report, Olympics 2024 closing ceremony, NEET PG 2024 exam, more

  • On August 11, major events include, the closing ceremony of Paris Olympics 2024 where Indian team will be represented by Manu Bhaker and PR Sreejesh; the new and explosive Hindenburg report is likely rattle some political circles
Read the full story here

11 Aug 2024, 06:58:33 AM IST

India News Live Updates: Hindenburg news: Congress demands Centre to ‘eliminate all conflicts…’; TMC asks ‘will CBI, ED file cases?’

  • Congress criticied SEBI's reluctance to investigate the Adani Group, despite ongoing probes into suspicious transactions. Hindenburg's new report implicates SEBI Chairperson Buch in the Adani money siphoning scandal.
Read the full story here

11 Aug 2024, 06:53:01 AM IST

Today News Live Updates: Weather today: More rains in Delhi-NCR today, IMD issues orange alert for heavy showers in 11 states

  • Weather today: The Meteorological Department predicted downpours in National Capital on August 11. An orange alert for heavy rains has been issued in 11 states. Check full forecast here.
Read the full story here

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue