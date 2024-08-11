Latest News Today Live Updates August 11, 2024: Top events today, Aug 11: Hindenburg report, Olympics 2024 closing ceremony, NEET PG 2024 exam, more

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Today News Live Updates: Top events today, Aug 11: Hindenburg report, Olympics 2024 closing ceremony, NEET PG 2024 exam, more
- On August 11, major events include, the closing ceremony of Paris Olympics 2024 where Indian team will be represented by Manu Bhaker and PR Sreejesh; the new and explosive Hindenburg report is likely rattle some political circles
India News Live Updates: Hindenburg news: Congress demands Centre to ‘eliminate all conflicts…’; TMC asks ‘will CBI, ED file cases?’
- Congress criticied SEBI's reluctance to investigate the Adani Group, despite ongoing probes into suspicious transactions. Hindenburg's new report implicates SEBI Chairperson Buch in the Adani money siphoning scandal.
Today News Live Updates: Weather today: More rains in Delhi-NCR today, IMD issues orange alert for heavy showers in 11 states
- Weather today: The Meteorological Department predicted downpours in National Capital on August 11. An orange alert for heavy rains has been issued in 11 states. Check full forecast here.