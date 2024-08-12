Latest News Today Live Updates August 12, 2024: Top events today: India's CPI data, ED to summon Gandhi, stock market to open post Hindenburg report, Q1 results; more

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
India News Live Updates: Top events today: India's CPI data, ED to summon Gandhi, stock market to open post Hindenburg report, Q1 results; more
- Top events of the day: SEBI is set to auction properties linked to seven companies to recover funds from alleged illegal collections. The Enforcement Directorate may summon Rahul Gandhi as part of its ongoing investigation into the National Herald case.
- Bihar: Stampede at Jehanabad emple claims 7 lives, injures 9
- Rahul Gandhi is being questioned about the ownership of Young Indian Private Limited (YIL) by the Gandhi family and its shareholding pattern in Associated Journals Limited (AJL), the company that runs the National Herald newspaper
- The India Meteorological Department has predicted very heavy rainfall over the Western Himalayan region and northeast India for six days, affecting states like Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka.
- It is the latest in a string of fresh appointments to replace an old guard viewed as linked to the previous regime, ousted by the student-led uprising.