Fri Aug 09 2024 15:58:18
Latest News Today Live Updates August 12, 2024: Top events today: India's CPI data, ED to summon Gandhi, stock market to open post Hindenburg report, Q1 results; more
LIVE UPDATES

Latest News Today Live Updates August 12, 2024: Top events today: India's CPI data, ED to summon Gandhi, stock market to open post Hindenburg report, Q1 results; more

4 min read . Updated: 12 Aug 2024, 07:06 AM IST
Livemint

Latest News Today Live Updates: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.

Latest news on August 12, 2024: Top events of the day: India's CPI data, ED to summon Rahul Gandhi, IMD update and more (AFP)Premium
Latest news on August 12, 2024: Top events of the day: India's CPI data, ED to summon Rahul Gandhi, IMD update and more (AFP)

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
12 Aug 2024, 07:06:55 AM IST

Top events today: India's CPI data, ED to summon Gandhi, stock market to open post Hindenburg report, Q1 results; more

  SEBI is set to auction properties linked to seven companies to recover funds from alleged illegal collections. The Enforcement Directorate may summon Rahul Gandhi as part of its ongoing investigation into the National Herald case.
12 Aug 2024, 07:01:25 AM IST

Bihar: Stampede at Jehanabad emple claims 7 lives, injures 9

  • Bihar: Stampede at Jehanabad emple claims 7 lives, injures 9
12 Aug 2024, 06:36:14 AM IST

ED likely to summon Rahul Gandhi for questioning in National Herald case: Report

  Rahul Gandhi is being questioned about the ownership of Young Indian Private Limited (YIL) by the Gandhi family and its shareholding pattern in Associated Journals Limited (AJL), the company that runs the National Herald newspaper
12 Aug 2024, 06:29:27 AM IST

Weather Update: IMD predicts 'very heavy rainfall' in THESE states for 6 days. Check full forecast here

  The India Meteorological Department has predicted very heavy rainfall over the Western Himalayan region and northeast India for six days, affecting states like Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka.
12 Aug 2024, 06:16:40 AM IST

Attacks on Hindus noted with 'grave concern', says Bangladesh govt

  It is the latest in a string of fresh appointments to replace an old guard viewed as linked to the previous regime, ousted by the student-led uprising.
