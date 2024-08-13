Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Latest News Today Live Updates August 13, 2024: Donald Trump calls Kamala Harris ‘fake’, Joe Biden ‘worst US president ever’ in interview with Elon Musk on X

LIVE UPDATES
10 min read . 07:43 AM IST
Livemint

Latest News Today Live Updates: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.

Latest news on August 13, 2024: A combination image of South African billionaire Elon Musk and former US President and 2024 Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump. Trump is being interviewed by Musk on the social media platform X.

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
13 Aug 2024, 07:43 AM IST trends Live Updates: Donald Trump calls Kamala Harris ‘fake’, Joe Biden ‘worst US president ever’ in interview with Elon Musk on X

  • Donald Trump said the US Vice President and current Democratic party nominee Kamala Harris is “fake" and took jibes at US President Joe Biden, saying he “failed miserably" in the presidential debate with him.
Read the full story here

13 Aug 2024, 07:43 AM IST trends Live Updates: On this day: Key events on August 13, from Berlin divided in 1961 to Bollywood actor Sridevi's birth anniversary

  • On this day: On August 13, 1961, East Germany closed the Berlin border. In 1969, New York City honored Apollo 11 astronauts with a ticker-tape parade. Bollywood actress Sridevi was born on August 13, 1963.
Read the full story here

13 Aug 2024, 07:40 AM IST India News Live Updates: Independence Day 2024: Delhi police issues traffic advisory ahead of full-dress rehearsal today

  • Independence Day 2024: Delhi police issues traffic advisory ahead of full-dress rehearsal today.
Read the full story here

13 Aug 2024, 07:39 AM IST World News Live Updates: US prepares for potential attacks on Israel this week amid Middle East tensions

  • White House National Security Advisor John Kirby warned of potential significant attacks on Israel amid Middle East tensions, following President Biden's talks with UK, France, Germany, and Italy leaders.
Read the full story here

13 Aug 2024, 07:05 AM IST World News Live Updates: Greece wildfire: 'Exceptionally dangerous' blaze spirals out of control in Athens, 15 injured

  • A wildfire in Athens' northern suburbs has caused evacuations and injuries, affecting 10,000 hectares. Greece requested international help, with several countries providing firefighting support. The blaze, worsened by climate change, has strained the country's firefighting resources.
Read the full story here

13 Aug 2024, 07:02 AM IST World News Live Updates: Elon Musk-Donald Trump X Interview: ‘20 million illegal immigrants’ in the US, says Former President. Top 7 highlights

  • Donald Trump-Elon Musk interview: As Musk and Trump engaged in what was billed as an ‘unscripted’ dialogue with 'no limits,' their conversation touched on themes of personal security, border control, and political rivalry, providing ample material for public discourse and media analysis.
Read the full story here

13 Aug 2024, 06:50 AM IST trends Live Updates: Elon Musk-Donald Trump X Interview: Netizens react to technical glitches on Spaces

  • Elon Musk-Donald Trump X Interview: “There appears to be a massive DDOS attack on X. Working on shutting it down. Worst case, we will proceed with a smaller number of live listeners and post the conversation later," Musk wrote on X.
Read the full story here

13 Aug 2024, 06:50 AM IST World News Live Updates: Donald Trump reveals ‘why he was assassinated’ in interview with Elon Musk: ‘Because of my stance on…’

  • Donald Trump revealed to Elon Musk that his assassination attempt a month ago was due to his immigration policies and he wants to get back to Butler soon.
Read the full story here

13 Aug 2024, 06:47 AM IST India News Live Updates: Top events today: Trump's interview with Elon Musk; Vinesh Phogat CAS verdict; FirstCry to list on stock exchanges

  • Today features significant developments from former US President Donald Trump's interview with X CEO Elon Musk.
Read the full story here

13 Aug 2024, 06:40 AM IST Today News Live Updates: Weather today: IMD predicts more rain in Delhi-NCR, issues orange alert in Kerala, Rajasthan and 2 other states

  • Weather today: IMD issued a sounding alert in for states, including Kerala, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Uttarakhand, predicting heavy showers during the day. Check full weather forecast here.
Read the full story here

13 Aug 2024, 06:11 AM IST Today News Live Updates: US Presidential candidate Donald Trump’s interview with Elon Musk hit by technical problems on X

  • Donald Trump's interview with Elon Musk on platform X faced technical issues, preventing many users from accessing the live stream and resulting in a postponement.
Read the full story here

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.