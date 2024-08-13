Latest News Today Live Updates August 13, 2024: Donald Trump calls Kamala Harris ‘fake’, Joe Biden ‘worst US president ever’ in interview with Elon Musk on X

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
13 Aug 2024, 07:43 AM IST
trends Live Updates: Donald Trump calls Kamala Harris ‘fake’, Joe Biden ‘worst US president ever’ in interview with Elon Musk on X
- Donald Trump said the US Vice President and current Democratic party nominee Kamala Harris is “fake" and took jibes at US President Joe Biden, saying he “failed miserably" in the presidential debate with him.
13 Aug 2024, 07:43 AM IST
trends Live Updates: On this day: Key events on August 13, from Berlin divided in 1961 to Bollywood actor Sridevi's birth anniversary
- On this day: On August 13, 1961, East Germany closed the Berlin border. In 1969, New York City honored Apollo 11 astronauts with a ticker-tape parade. Bollywood actress Sridevi was born on August 13, 1963.
13 Aug 2024, 07:40 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Independence Day 2024: Delhi police issues traffic advisory ahead of full-dress rehearsal today
- Independence Day 2024: Delhi police issues traffic advisory ahead of full-dress rehearsal today.
13 Aug 2024, 07:39 AM IST
World News Live Updates: US prepares for potential attacks on Israel this week amid Middle East tensions
- White House National Security Advisor John Kirby warned of potential significant attacks on Israel amid Middle East tensions, following President Biden's talks with UK, France, Germany, and Italy leaders.
13 Aug 2024, 07:05 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Greece wildfire: 'Exceptionally dangerous' blaze spirals out of control in Athens, 15 injured
- A wildfire in Athens' northern suburbs has caused evacuations and injuries, affecting 10,000 hectares. Greece requested international help, with several countries providing firefighting support. The blaze, worsened by climate change, has strained the country's firefighting resources.
13 Aug 2024, 07:02 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Elon Musk-Donald Trump X Interview: ‘20 million illegal immigrants’ in the US, says Former President. Top 7 highlights
- Donald Trump-Elon Musk interview: As Musk and Trump engaged in what was billed as an ‘unscripted’ dialogue with 'no limits,' their conversation touched on themes of personal security, border control, and political rivalry, providing ample material for public discourse and media analysis.
13 Aug 2024, 06:50 AM IST
trends Live Updates: Elon Musk-Donald Trump X Interview: Netizens react to technical glitches on Spaces
- Elon Musk-Donald Trump X Interview: “There appears to be a massive DDOS attack on X. Working on shutting it down. Worst case, we will proceed with a smaller number of live listeners and post the conversation later," Musk wrote on X.
13 Aug 2024, 06:50 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Donald Trump reveals ‘why he was assassinated’ in interview with Elon Musk: ‘Because of my stance on…’
- Donald Trump revealed to Elon Musk that his assassination attempt a month ago was due to his immigration policies and he wants to get back to Butler soon.
13 Aug 2024, 06:47 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Top events today: Trump's interview with Elon Musk; Vinesh Phogat CAS verdict; FirstCry to list on stock exchanges
- Today features significant developments from former US President Donald Trump's interview with X CEO Elon Musk.
13 Aug 2024, 06:40 AM IST
Today News Live Updates: Weather today: IMD predicts more rain in Delhi-NCR, issues orange alert in Kerala, Rajasthan and 2 other states
- Weather today: IMD issued a sounding alert in for states, including Kerala, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Uttarakhand, predicting heavy showers during the day. Check full weather forecast here.
13 Aug 2024, 06:11 AM IST
Today News Live Updates: US Presidential candidate Donald Trump’s interview with Elon Musk hit by technical problems on X
- Donald Trump's interview with Elon Musk on platform X faced technical issues, preventing many users from accessing the live stream and resulting in a postponement.