Latest News Today Live Updates August 14, 2024: On this day: Key events on August 14, from Partition Horrors Remembrance Day to Pakistan's Independence

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered.
14 Aug 2024, 06:32 AM IST
trends Live Updates: On this day: Key events on August 14, from Partition Horrors Remembrance Day to Pakistan's Independence
- On this day: August 14 is significant in history for various political and economic reasons. In 2021, PM Modi declared the day to be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, marking the 1947 division of India by British rule, which led to massive displacement and loss of lives.
14 Aug 2024, 06:28 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Ayodhya news: Lights worth ₹50 lakh stolen on roads leading to Ram Mandir
- Ayodhya news: Bamboo lights Gobo projectors worth ₹50 lakh stolen on Ram Path and Bhakti Path
14 Aug 2024, 06:15 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Centre plans to start e-waste audit, impose penalty as environment compensation
- The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) will audit a range of companies in the next month and a half to ensure they follow standard operating procedures and recycle electronic goods, and impose penalties on those found lacking, two government officials said.
14 Aug 2024, 05:55 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Japan braces for once-in-a-century mega earthquake; worst-case scenarios predict it can kill over 300,000
- Experts warn of a possible megaquake in Japan with a magnitude more than 9 on the Richter scale. A recent advisory to this effect has prompted widespread panic, with Prime Minister Kishida canceling a trip to oversee potential government response.