LIVE UPDATES

Latest News Today Live Updates August 15, 2024: WHO declares Mpox a global public health emergency; ‘coordinated international response essential,’ says DG Tedros

5 min read . Updated: 15 Aug 2024, 07:07 AM IST

Latest News Today Live Updates: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.