Explore
Active Stocks
Wed Aug 14 2024 15:59:07
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 146.20 -1.81%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,822.65 1.44%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,062.00 0.80%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,607.90 0.27%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 803.50 0.78%
Business News/ News / Latest News Today Live Updates August 16, 2024: Kolkata doctor rape case: IMA to halt medical services nationwide for 24 hours starting Saturday
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Latest News Today Live Updates August 16, 2024: Kolkata doctor rape case: IMA to halt medical services nationwide for 24 hours starting Saturday

1 min read . Updated: 16 Aug 2024, 06:21 AM IST
Livemint

Latest News Today Live Updates: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.

Latest news on August 16, 2024: Mint ImagePremium
Latest news on August 16, 2024: Mint Image

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
16 Aug 2024, 06:21:44 AM IST

India News Live Updates: Kolkata doctor rape case: IMA to halt medical services nationwide for 24 hours starting Saturday

  • Kolkata doctor rape case: IMA to halt medical services nationwide for 24 hours
Read the full story here

16 Aug 2024, 06:19:45 AM IST

World News Live Updates: Matthew Perry death: 5 including doctors, ‘Ketamine Queen’ charged with supplying drug that caused overdose

  • In the FRIENDS star Matthew Perry's death investigation, five people, including two doctors and a woman known as ‘Ketamine Queen’ have been charged for supplying a powerful drug that caused his overdose death
Read the full story here

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue