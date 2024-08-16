LIVE UPDATES

Latest News Today Live Updates August 16, 2024: Kolkata doctor rape case: IMA to halt medical services nationwide for 24 hours starting Saturday

1 min read . Updated: 16 Aug 2024, 06:21 AM IST

Latest News Today Live Updates: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.